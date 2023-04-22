Draw Your Weather
Dry April may bring challenges to crops

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - With April being dryer than usual, crops may be affected.

Some crops may have positive effects while others might be affected negatively.

According to Joe UImer, owner of Overlook Produce, said that produce, like strawberries, may benefit from the dryer weather.

”Once you start picking strawberries when you have a ripe strawberry and you get rain on it you are dealing with a lot of molds, funguses, and that kind of stuff. Flowers outside get beaten by the rain and stuff. So from that standpoint, it has been beneficial to have a dryer year,” said Ulmer.

Ulmer said that strawberry picking will not start until mid-May, but the weather could make strawberry season start a week early.

Other crops may suffer from this warm weather. Corn and soybeans have not been affected yet but if the dry weather continues, problems could arise, according to Ulmer.

“The main thing that has suffered from it would definitely be the rye crop this Spring. They didn’t get near the rains on it and they didn’t get near as tall or as thick.,” said Ulmer.

Ulmer said that he hopes this weekend rain will help crops before we start to lose crops.

