Drying out and cooling down

A burn ban is in effect for the entire state of West Virginia until further notice per the Governor.

The 4 pm burn law for Virginia still remains in effect.

SATURDAY: Some clouds and pleasant to start the evening as temperatures fall into the 50s. Breezy early in our West Virginia locations. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight and turning chilly. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and turning breezy by the afternoon. A cool day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some clouds to start the evening as the breeze subsides and temperatures remain in the 50s. Mostly clear for a majority of the evening and into the overnight. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost developing late in the overnight with some areas especially at lower elevations and at the base of terrain having a freeze.

MONDAY: Patchy frost to start the day. A mix of sun and clouds for the morning and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon and turning breezy. Another cool day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few passing clouds for the evening and cool as temperatures start in the 50s. Breezy before sunset. Mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Most places will get in on patchy frost and a freeze overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: Patchy frost to start the day. Some clouds for the morning and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly cloudy and mild for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Adding some clouds throughout the night, turning mostly cloudy in the overnight. Very chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cool with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. Generally cloudy by the afternoon and mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out throughout the day. Cloudy with a stray shower to start the evening and pleasant as temperatures fall into the 50s. Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower or two most of the evening and overnight. Chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with a stray shower possible in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Starting with temperatures in the 60s for the evening as more clouds arrive with scattered showers. Scattered showers late into the evening and overnight and turning chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start the day and cool as temperatures rise into the 50s. Showers will continue on and off throughout the day as it turns mild once more. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.