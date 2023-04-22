Running Granny finishes one of the toughest road races despite the rain

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Running Granny chose to finish the Blue Ridge Marathon race despite the pouring rain.

Earlier this week we introduced you to Betsy Davis – the oldest participant in any of the races.

Now, you can see a glimpse of the Betsy Victory dance as she crossed the finish line.

The 82-year-old Betsy was determined to finish the Anthem Star 10k and refused to go back in a shuttle.

Here’s the message she has for someone who may want to start running.

“Exercise is important. I do exercise Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. I lift weights. And I play racquetball and I suck at that but I still do it. And just get out there and do things. Don’t sit on a porch on a rocking chair,” said Davis.

