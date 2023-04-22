Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Running Granny finishes one of the toughest road races despite the rain

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Running Granny chose to finish the Blue Ridge Marathon race despite the pouring rain.

Earlier this week we introduced you to Betsy Davis – the oldest participant in any of the races.

Now, you can see a glimpse of the Betsy Victory dance as she crossed the finish line.

The 82-year-old Betsy was determined to finish the Anthem Star 10k and refused to go back in a shuttle.

Here’s the message she has for someone who may want to start running.

“Exercise is important. I do exercise Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. I lift weights. And I play racquetball and I suck at that but I still do it. And just get out there and do things. Don’t sit on a porch on a rocking chair,” said Davis.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The GoFundMe for his homegoing services doubled from the original goal.
Community outpour for Calour warms grieving family’s hearts
Another fire has broken out in Pendleton County
Seneca Rocks Fire now mostly extingushed
A couple hundred people gathered downtown Harrisonburg at Court Square to take a stand against...
Hundreds gather to remember slain Harrisonburg teen while calling for an end to gun violence
The Hidden Valley wildfire has burned at least 1,500 acres.
Hidden Valley Fire turning inactive
What vendors hope people do is take the opportunity to expand their horizons where a different...
Crowd embraces culture at Rocktown Beer and Music Festival

Latest News

Hinkle Trucking's vice president said they do not mind lending a hand, since it helps alleviate...
Community response plays factor in conquering West Virginia wildfires
One structure was a total loss but responders consider it a relief from what could have happened.
Responders reflect relief in West Virginia wildfire aftermath
The community shows support to first responders.
Community Response to responders
Responders Reflect on Hidden Valley fire
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Drying out and cooling down