Running Granny finishes one of the toughest road races despite the rain
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Running Granny chose to finish the Blue Ridge Marathon race despite the pouring rain.
Earlier this week we introduced you to Betsy Davis – the oldest participant in any of the races.
Now, you can see a glimpse of the Betsy Victory dance as she crossed the finish line.
The 82-year-old Betsy was determined to finish the Anthem Star 10k and refused to go back in a shuttle.
Here’s the message she has for someone who may want to start running.
“Exercise is important. I do exercise Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. I lift weights. And I play racquetball and I suck at that but I still do it. And just get out there and do things. Don’t sit on a porch on a rocking chair,” said Davis.
