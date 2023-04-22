Draw Your Weather
Valley Green Fund started to help land owners preserve land and nutrients

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Earth Day is Saturday and many Valley farmers and land owners now have more resources to preserve their land.

The Valley Green Fund was launched this week with a one million dollar donation.

“We’re gonna be able to work with land owners that have an intense passion to protect their land but may not have the financial resources to do so,” Adam Schellhammer, executive director of the Valley Conservation Council said.

This fund will go toward preserving land with high agricultural and ecological value.

”That’s a lot of wildlife habitat and if we lose all that that not only affects the habitat value it affects air quality, it affects water quality, if we lose a lot of our productive ag land that’s a lot of valuable top soil that’s getting lost to maybe top soil,” Schellhammer said.

The money will go toward protecting land in Shenandoah County, Page County and Warren County forever.

“Top soil is often overlooked but you know a healthy ecosystem in the soil means better water quality, more carbon sequestration and the more timber we have the more trees and forest areas we have the better it is for the critters, ourselves and the landscapes,” Schellhammer said.

Whether its hiking, biking, or swimming in the Valley, Schellhammer said this fund will protect that forever.

To get more information on land conservation visit the Valley Conservation Council’s website.

