Crowd embraces culture at Rocktown Beer and Music Festival

By Cora Dickey
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rocktown Beer and Music Festival was determined to brew on, no matter the weather.

This five-hour event has been going on for a number of years, and it has become a tradition for the Friendly City since 2010.

The festivities are a hub for the businesses and attendees to mix and mingle but also dive deeper into what’s part of the downtown culture.

“I’m not from here, but Harrisonburg has such a great beer culture that we come into. Something like Rocktown really gets a case for the Shenandoah Valley to show off your culture to show off his local talent and Really bring together in the craft books of the valley and let the public see what they’re good at.” The Friendly Fermenter Partner Lindsey Kelley said.

The 2023 Rocktown Beer & Music Festival was built off past success by focusing on great craft beer, incredible music, and wonderful local food. What vendors hope people do is take the opportunity to expand their horizons where a different flavor tried becomes a new favorite taste.

The Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance said the Rocktown Beer & Music Festival paved the way for other large community festivals – including Skeleton Festival, Best.Weekend.Ever., and Winter Wonderfest.

