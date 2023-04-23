Responders reflect relief in West Virginia wildfire aftermath

PENDLETON COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) -The aftermath is loaded for everyone affected by the Hidden Valley wildfire. While it did not rain all day, the precipitation that came Saturday morning did the trick.

“If this was a baseball game, the rain was the guy that hit the grand slam. The fire departments had certainly loaded bases, they had the fire well under control and had it in a position to where absent the rain, I feel confident we were still ready to win the game,” Pendleton County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Gillespie said.

The first responders in Franklin are volunteers, but many others made a sacrifice by using vacation time to step up and help.

“Pendleton County emergency rescue is volunteers as well so they had to staff up. We needed at least one ambulance on standby 24-7 in the event a firefighter was injured,” Gillespie said.

It took 27 firefighter units to tackle the 1700 acres of now-torched land. Containing the Hidden Valley wildfire is done, but there is a road of recovery for the equipment that was on the front line.

The fire departments who assisted represent West Virginia, Virginia, and a county in Maryland.

Returning resources went into the weekend but there were some scars to reaching the end.

“We had equipment at the suffered, mechanical failures, blown tires, burnt-out clutches, other issues; a lot of cleaning equipment, getting everything back in its proper place, but they’re always ready to go because you never know when the next call is coming,” Gillespie said.

One structure was a total loss but responders consider it a relief from what could have happened.

“How can you tell the firefighters how much you appreciate the fact that they were able to save several structures that were in imminent danger? I’m talking fire within feet of the foundations, ready to take off and go, and I did an outstanding job,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie describes the response to the hidden valley fire as a wonderful example of a team effort to accomplish a goal.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.