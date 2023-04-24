Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

The Aurora (Northern Lights) and when they can be viewed locally

Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) -

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Space weather prediction is incredibly challenging. Forecasting space weather is very different from forecasting surface weather. So there are many more challenges and it is much more difficult which can lead to disappointment especially with borderline solar storms. Here is the main page of the NOAA Space Weather Prediction site. At the top of the site it will list current geomagnetic storm conditions and the forecast.

  • You’re looking for a G3 or stronger.
  • You also want to look at the Kp index forecast. You’re looking for a Kp of 7 or stronger forecast in the next several hours but it has to correlate with night, meaning the skies must be dark while the storm is strong enough
Space Weather Info- Everything you need to monitor
Recent strong solar storms, aurora displays likely caused by ‘coronal holes’

To produce a strong aurora, you need a strong geomagnetic storm. When a G3 storm is forecast by NOAA, that may produce a very faint aurora along the horizon for parts of Virginia and West Virginia. At times, this may only be seen with a camera and possibly not even with the naked eye.

We did have a severe solar storm recently, back on the night of March 23rd. This photo below from Peter Forister was taken during that severe solar storm.

Ideally, to see the northern lights in our area you would want a G4 or a G5 solar storm, and these types of storms are very rare. These are not weather types of storms, these are solar storms. The stronger the solar storm, the more likely radio blackouts or GPS issues.

On the night of April 23, 2023 a rare G4 storm produced northern lights seen as far south as Arkansas. Here’s a local photo from that night.

If you look at the chart below, the Aurora with a G4 storm can be seen as far south as Alabama and with a G5 storm, the aurora can be seen as far south as Texas and Florida. So you know that seeing the Aurora that far south is rare, and that’s how rare a solar storm of this magnitude is.

From NOAA Space Weather Prediction Site
From NOAA Space Weather Prediction Site(NOAA)

Kp Index

The Kp index is something you can use to gauge if the aurora will be visible in the mid-latitudes. While a G3 solar storm, or Kp index of 6 can at times produce a faint glow of the northern lights on the horizon, you would really be looking for a Kp index of 7+ for better viewing in Virginia and West Virginia. The image below shows the map of the Kp index lines.

If you click the image that will take you to the current Kp index with past data for 3 days. If you want the Kp index forecast, the text data is accessible by clicking here:

Kp Index forecast
HTML Image as link Kp Index

Subscribe to solar storm forecasts

HTML Image as link Solar Storm Alerts

You can get an alert when a powerful solar storm is forecast. After you sign up you can click on the Geomagnetic Storm subscription option and then select a K-index of 8 or 9. Aurora viewing is possible locally with a K-index of 7 in the mid latitudes but it would be very faint and on the horizon.

Ideally you’re looking for a G3 solar storm and stronger

LINKS AND RESOURCES

Radio Blackout Forecast
A moderate geomagnetic storm watch is in effect for May 16. (Source: NOAA Space and Weather...
Space Weather . Com
Aurora Forecast from the Space Weather Prediction Center
Current Solar Cycle
Not wanting to be outshined by holiday fireworks, the sun blasts its biggest solar flare in...

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What vendors hope people do is take the opportunity to expand their horizons where a different...
Crowd embraces culture at Rocktown Beer and Music Festival
Ava Killian was last seen in the company of her father, Michael Christopher Killian in Virginia...
Police seek missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
A view of the Aurora
CHECK IT OUT: Aurora visible Sunday night around the Valley

Latest News

Shenandoah County is gearing up for the launch of its new drug court program this summer with a...
Shenandoah County preparing to launch drug court program this summer
On Monday the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles began issuing newly designed driver’s...
Virginia DMV rolls out newly designed licenses and IDs
The bleaches and press box at John Moxie Stadium in Staunton.
Staunton’s baseball tradition, and the Staunton Braves
A TA student and a Cub Run student posing with the monster they created together.
Turner Ashby and Cub Run work together on a special project