Catch the Moon hanging with Mars this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - The Moon will be hanging out with Mars this week up in the sky as sunsets start to get really late.

On Tuesday evening, Mars will be several finger-widths to the lower right of the Moon. You’ll be able to catch the duo in the same field of view with binoculars. Look to the western sky after the sun sets. The earlier you look, the better the viewing as the two will lower throughout the evening. The pair starts to set after 1 am, so there won’t be a very limited time to view the two. Skies should be clear enough to view the two at some point as we will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday night before 1 am look to the west and you can catch the Moon with Mars. (WHSV)

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain another 16 minutes of daylight. By May 1st, we will have 13 hours and 49 minutes of daylight and 10 hours and 11 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:27 am to 6:18 am while sunsets will move from 8:00 pm to 8:07 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Apr 24 6:27 am 8:00 pm 13 hrs, 33 mins Apr 25 6:26 am 8:01 pm 13 hrs, 35 mins Apr 26 6:24 am 8:02 pm 13 hrs, 38 mins Apr 27 6:23 am 8:03 pm 13 hrs, 40 mins Apr 28 6:22 am 8:04 pm 13 hrs, 42 mins Apr 29 6:21 am 8:05 pm 13 hrs, 44 mins Apr 30 6:19 am 8:06 pm 13 hrs, 47 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Tue Apr 25, 5:30 am 5 min 41° 17° above W 10° above NE Wed Apr 26, 4:43 am 4 min 74° 65° above W 10° above NE

The ISS will be high on the horizon very early Wednesday morning (WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time First Quarter Moon April 27th, 5:19 pm Full Moon May 5th, 1:34 pm Third Quarter Moon May 12th, 10:28 am New Moon May 19th, 11:53 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets just after 11:30 pm in the northwest

Mars: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, sets in the northwest just after 1:30 am

Jupiter: Nearly impossible to view, rises in the east just before sunrise, not in sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, limited viewing, rises in the sky around 4 am in the eastern sky

