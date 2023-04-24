Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Catch the Moon hanging with Mars this week up in the sky

The Moon will hang out with Mars this week up in the sky
The Moon will hang out with Mars this week up in the sky(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - The Moon will be hanging out with Mars this week up in the sky as sunsets start to get really late.

THE MOON HANGS WITH MARS

On Tuesday evening, Mars will be several finger-widths to the lower right of the Moon. You’ll be able to catch the duo in the same field of view with binoculars. Look to the western sky after the sun sets. The earlier you look, the better the viewing as the two will lower throughout the evening. The pair starts to set after 1 am, so there won’t be a very limited time to view the two. Skies should be clear enough to view the two at some point as we will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday night before 1 am look to the west and you can catch the Moon with Mars.
Tuesday night before 1 am look to the west and you can catch the Moon with Mars.(WHSV)

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain another 16 minutes of daylight. By May 1st, we will have 13 hours and 49 minutes of daylight and 10 hours and 11 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:27 am to 6:18 am while sunsets will move from 8:00 pm to 8:07 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Apr 246:27 am8:00 pm13 hrs, 33 mins
Apr 256:26 am8:01 pm13 hrs, 35 mins
Apr 266:24 am8:02 pm13 hrs, 38 mins
Apr 276:23 am8:03 pm13 hrs, 40 mins
Apr 286:22 am8:04 pm13 hrs, 42 mins
Apr 296:21 am8:05 pm13 hrs, 44 mins
Apr 306:19 am8:06 pm13 hrs, 47 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Tue Apr 25, 5:30 am5 min41°17° above W10° above NE
Wed Apr 26, 4:43 am4 min74°65° above W10° above NE
The ISS will be high on the horizon very early Wednesday morning
The ISS will be high on the horizon very early Wednesday morning(WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
First Quarter MoonApril 27th, 5:19 pm
Full MoonMay 5th, 1:34 pm
Third Quarter MoonMay 12th, 10:28 am
New MoonMay 19th, 11:53 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets just after 11:30 pm in the northwest

Mars: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, sets in the northwest just after 1:30 am

Jupiter: Nearly impossible to view, rises in the east just before sunrise, not in sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, limited viewing, rises in the sky around 4 am in the eastern sky

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
The Aurora (Northern Lights) may be visible tonight in our area
What vendors hope people do is take the opportunity to expand their horizons where a different...
Crowd embraces culture at Rocktown Beer and Music Festival
The GoFundMe for his homegoing services doubled from the original goal.
Community outpour for Calour warms grieving family’s hearts
The Hidden Valley wildfire has burned at least 1,500 acres.
Hidden Valley Fire turning inactive
A couple hundred people gathered downtown Harrisonburg at Court Square to take a stand against...
Hundreds gather to remember slain Harrisonburg teen while calling for an end to gun violence

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A cool week ahead
Ben's 11pm Forecast 4/23/2023
Ben's 11pm Forecast 4/23/2023
One structure was a total loss but responders consider it a relief from what could have happened.
Responders reflect relief in West Virginia wildfire aftermath
Hinkle Trucking's vice president said they do not mind lending a hand, since it helps alleviate...
Community response plays factor in conquering West Virginia wildfires