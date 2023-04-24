A cool week ahead

A burn ban is in effect for the entire state of West Virginia until further notice per the Governor.

The 4 pm burn law for Virginia still remains in effect.

SUNDAY: Clear skies for the overnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. A widespread frost expected with most also getting in on a freeze.

MONDAY: Widespread frost to start the day. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds in the morning and chilly as temperatures rise into the 40s. Partly cloudy in the afternoon and turning breezy in our West Virginia locations. Another cool day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few passing clouds for the evening and cool as temperatures start in the 50s. Skies turning clear once again late in the evening and for the overnight. A widespread frost and freeze overnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: Widespread frost to start the day. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and chilly as temperatures rise into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds and mild for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Keeping partly cloudy skies throughout the night. Very chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost possible overnight, especially at lower elevations and at the base of terrain if we can get skies to clear up a little more.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy frost possible to start the day. Adding clouds during the morning and cool with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. Generally cloudy by the afternoon and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Cloudy and cool to start the evening as temperatures fall into the 50s. Decreasing clouds somewhat throughout the evening and overnight, eventually turning partly cloudy. Chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy by the afternoon with a stray shower possible. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Starting with temperatures in the 60s for the evening with plenty of cloud cover. Scattered showers arriving overnight and turning chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start the day and cool as temperatures rise into the 50s. Showers will continue on and off throughout the day and remaining cool with lots of cloud cover. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain will continue to be on and off into the evening with temperatures in the 50s. Rain showers overnight and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with more rain showers to start the day and cool as temperatures rise into the 50s. Showers will continue to be on and off for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

