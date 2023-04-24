Day of Action event moved to June

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County announced it is moving its popular Day of Action to June 2. This year’s Day of Action, celebrating its 30th anniversary, will be presented by DuPont Community Credit Union, according to the announcement.

“We are so fortunate to have incredible partners throughout the business community, and DuPont Community Credit Union is one of those partners that believes in our work and wants to roll up their sleeves and get it done alongside of us” said Amanda Leech, Executive Director of United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Last year’s Day of Action saw 300 volunteers work on 25 projects at 21 non-profits throughout Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

“Community is important to DCCU and we value the opportunity to partner with organizations like the United Way to help make our communities better in meaningful ways,” said Steve F. Elkins, DCCU’s President/CEO.

You can learn more information on the United Way website.

