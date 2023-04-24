Deadline approaching for Elkton’s summer sewage saving program

Draw Your Weather
By Cora Dickey
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - This is the last week Elkton residents can sign-up for the summer sewer program. The program takes the household’s sewer usage from April to lock in a flat rate for the months of May through August.

Town of Elkton officials said being part of the program depends on council approval.

There is no consumption limit as each resident’s usage varies.

The town’s treasurer, Donna Curry, shared with WHSV in a statement those who conserved this month could save on big projects this summer like watering a garden or filling a swimming pool. The last day for signups is April 30.

