Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy

FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in Annapolis, Md., July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement.

WHAS-TV reported that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday the hiring of Myles Cosgrove who was fired from the police department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment.

Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13, 2020 by police executing a narcotics search warrant. None of the three white officers who fired into Taylor’s home were charged by a grand jury in her death.

Carroll County’s Chief Deputy Robert Miller pointed to this fact in reference to Cosgrove’s hiring.

Investigators said Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into the apartment after the front door was breached and Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at them. Federal ballistics experts said they believe the shot that killed Taylor came from Cosgrove.

In November, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke Cosgrove’s state peace officer certification. This meant he could apply for other law enforcement jobs in the state.

A protest in Carroll County has already been planned on Monday in response to his hiring.

