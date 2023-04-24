Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Father arrested for piercing son’s ear without a license, police say

Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to...
Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to piercing his son’s ear.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONITOWN, Ark. (Gray News) – A father in Arkansas is facing charges after police say he pierced his son’s ear without a license.

Video of Jeremy Sherland’s arrest went viral on TikTok.

In response to the video, the Tonitown Police Department released a statement, saying their investigation began Thursday when officers were contacted by a school resource officer.

Police said the resource officer told them a teacher was concerned about a student in class who said his dad “was drunk and put him in a chokehold and shoved the piercing in his ear.”

Officers said they questioned Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to piercing his son’s ear.

However, police said Sherland refused to answer further questions, and officers left the residence. They returned later to arrest Sherland.

The TikTok video of the arrest shows four police officers entering the home and handcuffing Sherland. When he demands to know what the charges are, he throws his head back in laughter, shouting “Body art without a license! Body art without a license!”

A woman in the video questions why “piercing his son’s ear without a license takes three cops, four cops?”

A boy’s voice can also be heard in the video, saying, “I wanted my ears pierced.”

Tonitown police cited state law which states, “a person shall not perform body art on a person under sixteen years of age, regardless of parental consent,” and “it is unlawful to perform body art in any unlicensed facility.”

Violation of this law is a class D felony, police said. Sherland is also facing additional charges, including third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, refusal to submit to arrest, and obstructing government operations.

Sherland was released on bond and his arraignment was set for May 22.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
The Aurora (Northern Lights) and when they can be viewed locally
What vendors hope people do is take the opportunity to expand their horizons where a different...
Crowd embraces culture at Rocktown Beer and Music Festival
Ava Killian was last seen in the company of her father, Michael Christopher Killian in Virginia...
Police seek missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
A view of the Aurora
CHECK IT OUT: Aurora visible Sunday night around the Valley

Latest News

Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the...
US helping from afar as Americans flee fighting in Sudan
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock...
ESPN announces layoffs as part of cost cutting by Disney
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Tennessee state lawmakers State Rep. Gloria...
Biden thanks ‘Tennessee three’ for ‘standing up’
A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII