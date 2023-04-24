Draw Your Weather
Governor Youngkin signs new law that increases punishment for catalytic converter theft

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed new laws that have harsher punishment for racketeering, including catalytic converter theft.

According to the Bills, these new laws will expand the definition of racketeering activities, outlaw the sale of anything obtained through racketeering, and increasing imprisonment and fines.

According to Sgt. Butch Shifflett, with the Staunton Police Department, there has been a decrease with catalytic converter theft this year, as opposed to last year.

“Last year in 2022, we took 27 reports of catalytic converter thefts, this year in 2023 we took only 3 reports of catalytic converter theft.” said Shifflett.

Shifflett said there are ways to help protect your car from having the catalytic converter stolen.

“Making sure you are parking in a well lit area, using motion lights if you have that available to you, you can install cameras on the outside of your home. There are shops that will install cages over top of catalytic converters for you.” said Shifflett .

The new laws will go into effect on July 1.

