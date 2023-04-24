McCraney claims he had sex with murder victim before murders

OZARK Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney denied killing two teens when he testified during his Capital Murder trial in Ozark but admitted he had sex with JB Beasley the night she died along with her friend Tracie Hawlett in 1999.

He testified that he first met victim Beasley, who he knew as Jennifer, at Wiregrass Commons Mall a few weeks before the shootings.

“I was coming out of Radio Shack, and she was walking by, and I introduced myself and struck up a conversation (with her),” he told jurors.

He said they talked for about 15 minutes and gave Beasley his mother’s home phone number. He previously testified he had no phone in 1999.

McCraney said he and JB agreed to meet at the Ozark convenience store, where the girls were last seen a few hours before the murders.

He said after she didn’t show up, he left but returned later, where he encountered the teens, got into the car with them, and led them to where he had parked his truck and trailer in rural Dale County.

“One thing led to another, and we ended up having sex,” he testified.

Afterward, he testified that they drove back into town and dropped him off a distance from his home because he did not want his girlfriend—now his wife- to know he had been out with the girls.

He said he agreed to provide his DNA 20 years later after police it could help in their cold case investigation.

McCraney said he still needed to realize Jennifer was JB Beasley.

He said a few weeks later, police called him to come back in, and a few days later, after dropping his cargo in Louisiana, he headed to Alabama and called to let officers know he was en route.

When he arrived in the Daleville area, officers pulled over his semi and took him into custody.

A few hours later, officers charged him with killing Beasley and Hawlett and raping Beasley.

Under cross-examination from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, McCraney admitted he never told anyone, including police, that he previously knew Beasley.

Before McCraney took the stand, a Big Little store clerk in 1999 testified she saw Beasley and Hawlett in the store about an hour before police said they called Hawlett’s mother to tell her they would be home soon after becoming lost.

This story will be updated.

View testimony here.

Watch JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.