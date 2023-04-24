Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

National Library Week kicks off

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - National Library Week starts today to celebrate libraries and the roles they play in communities.

“National Library week is a time during the year where we really celebrate libraries of all kinds and how they have an impact in the communities that we serve.” said Dr Jennifer Brown, Augusta County Library Director.

Brown said that the library offers many resources, print resources, DVDs, E-Books, audio books, magazines, tv shows available to stream, data bases and learning opportunities.

Brown said that they offer meeting spaces available to rent out.

“We have meeting room spaces at most of our locations in Augusta County, where you can set up for study space or have a community meeting. We even have some locations that have after hour.” said Brown.

Brown said that libraries play an important role in providing access to information.

“We break down as many barriers as we can with access, so that anyone can come in and get what they need.” said Brown.

Brown said that Augusta County Library is partnering with Neighboring Bridges to provide a free food pantry outside of the building.

“There are folks who don’t have internet access at home, especially in Augusta County who rely on us to get their banking statements, apply for benefits, or to apply for jobs, and so we are really here to provide that service for everybody.” said Brown.

Brown said that there are programs happening this week for library week.

