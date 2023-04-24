Shenandoah County preparing to launch drug court program this summer

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County is gearing up for the launch of its new drug court program this summer with a hope to hold its first docket on July 6.

The Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition (NSVSAC) will partner with the county and the Northwestern Community Services Board to run the program in Shenandoah and Warren counties.

The program will be operated out of the Shenandoah County General District Court and is meant to rehabilitate non-violent drug offenders by providing a treatment-based alternative to incarceration.

“They are able to receive treatment and other wrap-around services so that it’s a way to rehabilitate them back into the community rather than the in and out of the regular justice system,” said Shenandoah County Drug Court Coordinator Jenna Barsotti.

People will plea into the program during their court process for any nonviolent drug offenses and will appear in front of a judge throughout the year-to-year-and-a-half-long process while completing treatment steps.

“The great part about it is they will create a relationship with both the judges and the attorneys,” said Barsotti. “Each person will be able to see each other as people, it’s a really great atmosphere there is actually clapping and it’s a very positive thing. So people learn not to be as afraid of the court and afraid of law enforcement, they see us as allies.”

NSVSAC has operated similar programs in Clarke and Fredrick Counties as well as the city of Winchester with great success.

“A big thing that I’ve seen through the Winchester, Fredrick, and Clarke ones is that it has really brought resources to the community. The Shenandoah County community is not only large but it lacks a lot of resources for those with substance abuse disorder,” said Barsotti. “We’re hoping that by bringing the court here we would be able to also bring resources. People would buy into the program, see that it’s working, and bring in resources. Especially housing resources since housing is such a big issue for people in the recovery community and honestly people in general.”

NSVSAC has been working with the county over the last year to secure funding for the program through a Bureau of Justice Administration Grant and map out what it will look like.

The coalition and county will go before the Virginia Supreme Court on May 11 to present their application for the drug court and get final approval from the state.

“This is a really great opportunity for both the community and people in recovery. It really addresses substance abuse disorder as a disease and it proves that treatment to address those underlying needs that are often not met so people don’t end up re-offending,” said Barsotti.

