Staunton’s baseball tradition, and the Staunton Braves

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley has a rich history in baseball, and few other towns have had as long an involvement with it as Staunton has. This involvement has led to the tradition of going to games in town, and the support and tradition of the Staunton Braves.

Baseball in Staunton dates back to just before 1900, when the fairgrounds attracted people from all over to enjoy food, shows, and games. It was a place where people could get to know each other, eat food from all over the region, and enjoy shows and play games with each other. Baseball was one of the big games played, and those games were played near where the current John Moxie Stadium sits today.

The current version of the stadium dates back to the 1970′s, and has changed very little since then, creating a nostalgic experience when people attend games there.

Steve Cox, General Manager of the Staunton Braves, said the support for the Braves is better than most teams in the area, and they draw good attendance for home games.

“When Staunton and Waynesboro play they place will be packed!” Cox said. “The players love it because a lot of these guys come from smaller colleges who might see 100 people at a game.”

Cox said the field features some classic characteristics found at older stadiums that adds to the charm of the park. Some of these characteristics are shorter outfields, natural surface field, and the crowd is right on top of the players.

The Braves in their current form have been around since 1952, but the organization goes back much further.

“First organized league was 1924, and they played in several different leagues.” Cox said. “The team was known as the ‘Staunton Presidents’, and the name was changed in 1952 to honor the soldiers who fought in World War 2.”

Cox explained that the logo gradually changed over the years until it settled on its current form.

Costs for supporting and running the team have increased over the years, and Cox says that through all of these hardships the community has always been there for the team.

“We get great support, fans come out and watch the team, and players stay with families and get to know each other.” Cox said. “Without the community and support, there would be no Staunton Braves.”

With another season kicking off in a few weeks, fans will once again fill the seats to enjoy a baseball game in Staunton like they’ve done for over 100 years.

