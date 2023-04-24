Turner Ashby and Cub Run work together on a special project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two schools in Rockingham County came together to work on something called “The Monster Project.”

The Monster Project was a fun way for two different grade levels to practice skills they were learning in the classroom.

After reading about monsters, it was time for kindergarten students at Cub Run Elementary School to draw their own monster.

“I wanted it to have a long dress and long hair. And then I drew the longest dress I could with the longest hair,” Willow, a student at Cub Run, said.

Each student then came up with a story for their monster.

“They learned about setting and plot, the beginning, middle, and end of stories,” Kelli Sprague, Kindergarten teacher at Cub Run, said.

But through those stories, the kindergarteners also learned what it means to be a good friend.

“Somebody helped somebody else... because it’s kind,” MK, a student at Cub Run, said.

“To become a good person, to operate inside the school family, the classroom family, and to be wonderful citizens when they leave elementary school, I think that’s such an important part of what we do,” Sprague said explaining how this project helped teach her students valuable lessons.

Meanwhile, at Turner Ashby High School, students were busy working to bring the drawings of the monsters to life.

“We got the picture, we drew out the pattern, then we cut the fabric and began to sew it. Then we added on details, stuffed it, and sewed it closed,” Alora Shirkey, a senior at TA, said.

And after about a month, the two classes came together to share what they had created.

“My kids knew that kindergarteners were learning how to write and were illustrating these monsters and they were making a story, but they had no clue that they were going to get read to, so that was kind of their surprise of the day. The little kids came and they were just excited to share a story and meet a high schooler. And then the bags came out, and the monsters came out, and it was like sweet chaos,” Emily Quesenberry, an art teacher at TA, said.

The high schoolers said seeing the younger students so excited see their drawing jump off the page and into their arms is what made this project so special.

“They were kind of in awe. They were like I cannot believe that my image came to life,” Mary Cyzick, a senior at TA, said.

“I thought it was fun. I could sleep with it, and I could play with it. I could use it to play with families,” Willow said about her monster.

And while all the students learned valuable life skills through The Monster Project, they said the best part was the new friendships they formed.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.