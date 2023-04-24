VIDEO: Police lasso alligator on side of SC road

Draw Your Weather
Police officers had to detain an unusual suspect along the side of a North Charleston road on Saturday.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police officers had to detain an unusual suspect along the side of a North Charleston road on Saturday.

The North Charleston Police Department shared video on Facebook of police and officers with the Department of Natural Resources lassoing an alligator near the intersection of Montague Avenue and Mall Drive.

Police said the gator, which was trying to cross the road, was safely relocated.

