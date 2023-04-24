Virginia DMV rolls out newly designed licenses and IDs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles began issuing newly designed driver’s licenses and ID cards for the first time since 2009. The DMV said the new designs include enhanced security features to resist counterfeiting.

“It is industry best practice to keep up with the evolving technology and stay ahead of the counter fitting. There are bad actors across the nation who try to replicate IDs and licenses so it’s about that time for us to go ahead and update the design,” said Virginia DMV Spokesperson Jessica Cowardin.

The new licenses and ID cards have laser-engraved data and a wave-shaped design that makes counterfeiting much more difficult.

“The design elements are in layers and that’s what the state-of-the-art security features are. A lot of it isn’t what you’re necessarily going to see, it just makes the card hard to redesign or replicate,” said Cowardin.

The DMV also made the new design to highlight more of the beauty of Virginia. While the previous design showed the outside of the state capital building the new one shows the inside.

“You’ll see the rotunda, it’s a wheel and it’s just a beautiful art inside the Virginia capital itself. We also have the Virginia official insect (Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly) and the state flower (American Dogwood) featured on the new design,” said Cowardin.

The coloring of the licenses will remain the same. While the new licenses were rolled out on Monday there is no need for people to make the change immediately.

“This is not something that you have to initiate. So if you happen to come by the DMV today or tomorrow or in the near future you’ll receive that brand new design in the mail whether you’re updating your ID or you’re getting a replacement ID,” said Cowardin.

You can learn more about the new license designs here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.