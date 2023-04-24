Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry ready to expand outreach from elevated success

By Cora Dickey
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is ready and warmed up to take its mission to new heights. The most recent cold weather shelter experience gave everyone life lessons.

“Everyone’s story is different and you can’t compartmentalize that a person is just homeless,” Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry Executive Director Brian Edwards said.

Planning the last cold weather shelter season came with some uncertainty about whether churches could provide enough rooms for those needing a place to stay, but it ended up being one for the books.

WARM’s administration knows there is still a housing crunch and it wants to be there for those in need.

“We hope that we can network with other human service organizations in the area to meet me open the day center — someplace in Waynesboro, West’s Augusta County, where unsheltered folks can come in and buy the shower, can find a place to use the Internet to find a place you know just to kind of stay and meet with folks,” Edwards said.

This year’s success came from a few weeks instead of the usual six months of planning, showing warms administration that anything is possible if you just believe.

The cold weather shelter season resulted in serving 11,000 meals to around 150 people. The results made came from pure dedication.

The strength in numbers helped WARM set a new personal goal for next time.

“Now that we have full-time staff and we have a full six months and blueprints, that was successful with you, and we’ve already started, that we can kind of grow the cold-weather shelter,” Edwards said.

WARM’s vision thrives in a community of caring from individual donors to volunteers.

Part of the plan is to get people involved who can set a positive atmosphere.

“It’s a big trust, and we really hope that we can really get upset volunteers in her to kind of come in and just talk with folks whatever path brought them to homelessness, we can get them out of that they don’t follow the path back again,” Edwards said.

Executive Director Brian Edwards says plans are in place for this summer and the best is yet to come.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora over Arkansas. Image courtesy of Brad Emfinger.
The Aurora (Northern Lights) and when they can be viewed locally
What vendors hope people do is take the opportunity to expand their horizons where a different...
Crowd embraces culture at Rocktown Beer and Music Festival
Ava Killian was last seen in the company of her father, Michael Christopher Killian in Virginia...
Police seek missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
A view of the Aurora
CHECK IT OUT: Aurora visible Sunday night around the Valley

Latest News

car
Governor Youngkin signs new law that increases punishment for catalytic converter theft
Another fire has broken out in Pendleton County
Seneca Rocks Fire now mostly extinguished
Governor Youngkin signs new law that increases punishment for catalytic converter theft
Governor Youngkin signs new law that increases punishment for catalytic converter theft
On Monday the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles began issuing newly designed driver’s...
Virginia DMV rolls out newly designed licenses and IDs
Seneca Rocks Fire now mostly extinguished
Seneca Rocks Fire now mostly extinguished