AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is ready and warmed up to take its mission to new heights. The most recent cold weather shelter experience gave everyone life lessons.

“Everyone’s story is different and you can’t compartmentalize that a person is just homeless,” Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry Executive Director Brian Edwards said.

Planning the last cold weather shelter season came with some uncertainty about whether churches could provide enough rooms for those needing a place to stay, but it ended up being one for the books.

WARM’s administration knows there is still a housing crunch and it wants to be there for those in need.

“We hope that we can network with other human service organizations in the area to meet me open the day center — someplace in Waynesboro, West’s Augusta County, where unsheltered folks can come in and buy the shower, can find a place to use the Internet to find a place you know just to kind of stay and meet with folks,” Edwards said.

This year’s success came from a few weeks instead of the usual six months of planning, showing warms administration that anything is possible if you just believe.

The cold weather shelter season resulted in serving 11,000 meals to around 150 people. The results made came from pure dedication.

The strength in numbers helped WARM set a new personal goal for next time.

“Now that we have full-time staff and we have a full six months and blueprints, that was successful with you, and we’ve already started, that we can kind of grow the cold-weather shelter,” Edwards said.

WARM’s vision thrives in a community of caring from individual donors to volunteers.

Part of the plan is to get people involved who can set a positive atmosphere.

“It’s a big trust, and we really hope that we can really get upset volunteers in her to kind of come in and just talk with folks whatever path brought them to homelessness, we can get them out of that they don’t follow the path back again,” Edwards said.

Executive Director Brian Edwards says plans are in place for this summer and the best is yet to come.

