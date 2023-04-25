Attorney General Jason Miyares initiative aims to help reduce violent crime

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Attorney General Jason Miyares’ initiative “Operation Cease Fire” to assist cities across the Commonwealth in reducing violent crime.

This initiative works to do that by maintaining partnerships throughout the state by promoting firearm safety, investing in gang prevention, and supporting community policing in high crime neighborhoods.

The Virginia General Assembly allocated five million dollars for “Operation Cease Fire”.

Tim Martin, the Commonwealth’s Attorney, said the Augusta County region does not see the level of violence that is present in other areas.

”We have been very fortunate to be an area that generally speaking has incredibly low levels of gun violence despite incredibly high percentage of gun ownership” said Martin.

Martin said that he hopes the new initiative will help bring down violent crimes in the areas that have been affected.

Miyares hosted a press conference in Lynchburg, following a meeting on Operation Cease Fire implementation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.