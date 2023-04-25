Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Dry spring could lead to headaches for Valley farmers

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although rain finally fell this weekend, many parts of the Valley are still dry.

A freeze and frost warning is in effect Monday night and these two extremes are causing planting problems for some local farmers.

“Not that we haven’t been getting regular rainfall, but we’ve been getting insufficient rainfall, they’ve been very light showers and not the really soaking rain showers were used to in the spring,” Jeff Ishee, a Shenandoah Valley farm broadcaster said.

This is impacting crop and animal farmers.

“The pasture conditions have deteriorated greatly over the last four weeks and soil moisture has also been lacking,” Ishee said.

Ishee said he is hopeful this weekend’s rainfall will help as more rain is predicted in the coming week.

“If we do end up indeed having a dry spring it’s gonna mean that cattle producers are gonna have less pasture to graze their cattle and their sheep and their animals and they’ll have to purchase more hay,” Ishee said.

Luckily, Ishee said last year was a good year for hay and that will be helpful to local farmers.

“As far as row crops, the biggest concern would be germination of corn and soybeans as they go out this spring,” Ishee said. “If we have a really dry spring and we have seen in the past it would be no real surprise that farmers might have to plant a crop twice in order to get a successful crop.”

Ishee said it is costing between $800-$900 per acre to plant corn so if farmers needed to replant they would ultimately lose money.

Ishee said the latest drought number will be out on Thursday morning and farmers will be able to really determine what the spring season will look like.

Current drought numbers can be found anytime on WHSV.com

WHSV drought monitor
WHSV drought monitor(WHSV)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
A view of the Aurora
CHECK IT OUT: Aurora visible Sunday night around the Valley
Ava Killian was last seen in the company of her father, Michael Christopher Killian in Virginia...
Police seek missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack

Latest News

EMU breaks ground on new track and field complex
EMU breaks ground on new track and field complex
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A cool week ahead
Fire behavior, Pendleton
Weekend rain helps extinguish fires in Pendleton County
Weekend rain helps extinguish fires in Pendleton County
Weekend rain helps extinguish fires in Pendleton County