Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Efforts underway to identify skeletal remains found across Central Virginia

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner held a press conference Tuesday to go over the cases
Efforts are underway to identify skeletal remains in Virginia.
Efforts are underway to identify skeletal remains in Virginia.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Tuesday morning, Lara Newell released facial reconstruction images of eight skeletal remains found across Central Virginia between 1988 and 2020 in an effort to identify them.

Caption

“We have some from Richmond, some from Henrico, Caroline County, Virginia State Police and Brunswick County,” said Newell, who serves as the long-term unidentified coordinator for OCME.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is attempting to identify skeletal remains.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is attempting to identify skeletal remains.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Newell said using the skulls found by investigators, the FBI was able to reconstruct the faces of the skeletal remains through a CT scan.

“They will send the CT scan to the forensic artist,” said Newell. “They will use clay; they will use anthropology reports. They will use our autopsy report to create these approximations.”

Information on each of the unidentified men can be found below:

The skeletal remains of two white Hispanic males were found in a wooded area in Ruther Glen in...
The skeletal remains of two white Hispanic males were found in a wooded area in Ruther Glen in Caroline County by hunters on November 10, 1988.(Office of the Chief Medical Examiner)

The remains of the two men, pictured above, were found in a wooded area in Ruther Glen in Caroline County by hunters on Nov. 10, 1988.

Officials described the two men as white Hispanic males. The older male is between the ages of 35 and 45 years old and between 5′5″ and 5′9″ in height. The younger male is between 17 and 25 years old and is approximately 5′6″ in height.

DNA indicates a possible parent-and-child relationship. Officials ruled their cause of death as blunt force injury to the head and their manner of death as a homicide.

The skeletal remains of a White male, approximately 45-65 years old, were found in a wooded...
The skeletal remains of a White male, approximately 45-65 years old, were found in a wooded area in Brunswick County by a hunter on January 1, 1990.(Office of the Chief Medical Examiner)

The skeletal remains of the man, pictured above, were found in a wooded area in Brunswick County by a hunter on Jan. 1, 1990.

Officials described the man as a white male between 45 and 65 years old. Officials ruled the man’s cause and manner of death as undetermined. Officials also believe this individual had healed facial and abdominal trauma, possibly from a car accident or another traumatic event 15 years before his death.

The skeletal remains of a Black male, approximately 50-70 years old, were found in an...
The skeletal remains of a Black male, approximately 50-70 years old, were found in an industrial area by construction crews in the City of Richmond on September 26, 2000.(Office of the Chief Medical Examiner)

The skeletal remains of the man, pictured above, were found in an industrial area by construction crews in Richmond on Sept. 26, 2000.

Officials describe the man as a Black male, between the ages of 50 and 70 years old and 5′2″ to 5′9″ in height. Officials ruled the man’s cause and manner of death undetermined and said he had healed rib and lower leg fractures.

The skeletal remains of a Hispanic male, approximately 25-35 years old, were found in a wooded...
The skeletal remains of a Hispanic male, approximately 25-35 years old, were found in a wooded area in Highland Springs in Henrico County on January 28, 2014.(Office of the Chief Medical Examiner)

The skeletal remains of the man, pictured above, were found in a wooded area in Highland Springs in Henrico on Jan. 28, 2014.

Officials describe the man as a Hispanic male between the ages of 25 and 35 years old and 4′8″ to 5′3″ in height. Officials ruled the man’s cause of death as homicidal violence of undetermined etiology and the manner of death as a homicide.

Officials also believe the man has numerous dental restorations.

The skeletal remains of a Black male, approximately 33-49 years old, were found in the rear...
The skeletal remains of a Black male, approximately 33-49 years old, were found in the rear yard of a residential area within the floodplain of the James River in the City of Richmond on March 7, 2016.(Office of the Chief Medical Examiner)

The skeletal remains of the man, pictured above, were found in the rear yard of a residential area within a floodplain of the James River in Richmond on March 7, 2016.

Officials describe the man as a Black male, between the ages of 33 and 49 years old and 5′9″ to 6′3″ in height. Officials ruled his cause and manner of death as undetermined.

Officials also said the individual had a healed right knee fracture, may have walked with a limp or locked knee, and may have been partially deaf in the left ear due to trauma.

The skeletal remains of a white male, approximately 39-64 years old, were found in an overgrown...
The skeletal remains of a white male, approximately 39-64 years old, were found in an overgrown area near a pathway in the City of Richmond on July 2, 2020(Office of the Chief Medical Examiner)

The skeletal remains of the man, pictured above, were found in an overgrown area near a pathway in Richmond on July 2, 2020.

Officials describe the man as a White male, approximately 39 to 64 years old, and 5′2″ to 5′7″ in height. Officials ruled the man’s cause and manner of death as undetermined.

Officials also believe the man had healed fractures to his nose, ribs and shoulder.

Within the eight cases presented, Newell said three cases were ruled homicides. This includes remains found in Highland Springs in 2014 and the remains of two men located in Caroline County back in 1988.

“Everyone else is undetermined. Does not mean that they are not homicides. It just means that there was not anything concrete that we could see that caused their death,” said Newell.

Across Virginia, there are 224 unidentified remains, with some remains dating back to 1948.

Using the pictures, Newell hopes to generate more leads on these cases.

“If it’s a neighbor from 10 years ago and they see the photos, and it looks like someone they used to live with or went to college with or work with, definitely pick up the phone,” she said.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identities of those involved in these cases can call the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner at (804)-786-3174 or email OCME_CENT@vdh.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
A view of the Aurora
CHECK IT OUT: Aurora visible Sunday night around the Valley
Ava Killian was last seen in the company of her father, Michael Christopher Killian in Virginia...
Police seek missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack

Latest News

Harrisonburg Innovation Hub still gearing for move into Westel building
Harrisonburg Innovation Hub still gearing for move into Westel building
What skateboarders really want is a concrete park because it is doable and durable.
Skateboard community push petition to stop steel ramps in Westover Park
A big security improvement will be coming to Rockingham County Public Schools in the next year....
Rockingham County Schools looking to add electronic key card entry in the next year
Lowe's Home Improvement Store
OSHA investigating Staunton Lowe’s after employee dies
Big things are happening at the Luray Caverns Airport in Page County. The airport is currently...
Big upgrades coming to Luray Caverns Airport