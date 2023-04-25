Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt

The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.(Source: GM/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors’ most affordable and accessible electric vehicle is going away.

The company announced it is planning to stop production of the Chevy Bolt at the end of the year.

Instead, GM will shift its focus to electric trucks.

The assembly plant were the bolt was being made... Will now house production for the 2024 Silverado EV pickup.

The Bolt was one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, starting at about $26,000.

The electric Equinox will replace it when it releases later this year. The company says the midsize SUV will cost about $30,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
A view of the Aurora
CHECK IT OUT: Aurora visible Sunday night around the Valley
Ava Killian was last seen in the company of her father, Michael Christopher Killian in Virginia...
Police seek missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack

Latest News

Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions
FILE - Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
CNN’s Harlow, Collins pay tribute to fired colleague Lemon
Mr. Hooke’s whereabouts are unknown.
Teen reported missing from Mount Sidney, police say