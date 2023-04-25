James Madison football program looks to build toughness heading into summer

James Madison football program looking to build toughness heading into summer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the spring season comes to a close, the James Madison football program looks to build off the foundation that’s been laid and carry that into summer workouts.

Head coach Curt Cignetti told the media after Saturday’s spring game that he was pleased with his team’s performance.

However, that doesn’t mean Cignetti is satisfied.

“We got to have a great summer,” said Cignetti. “I thought we had a great winter with the strength and conditioning coach and now we have to have a great summer. I think our mindset is good. They know what lies ahead of them.”

Saturday’s spring game marked the first time the Dukes tackled during the spring season. Wide receiver Reggie Brown echoed Cignetti’s assessment regarding toughness.

“It’s probably going to be more physical in the fall,” said Brown. “When we get in the fall, we’re going to be hitting a lot more. We’ve got to be tough.”

