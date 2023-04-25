Draw Your Weather
JMU women’s lacrosse ranked No. 5 in latest Top 25 poll

James Madison defender Elise Fiannaca, foreground, at practice during the 2023 season.
James Madison defender Elise Fiannaca, foreground, at practice during the 2023 season.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For a sixth consecutive week, the James Madison lacrosse program secured a top five ranking in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Top 25 poll.

Ranked No. 5, the Dukes are fresh off a 14-7 win against Rutgers over the weekend. The win marked James Madison’s 15th straight win, a program record.

However, despite the win, Boston College surpassed James Madison in the rankings after the Eagles defeated then No. 1 ranked Syracuse on April 20.

Northwestern is ranked No. 1 followed by Syracuse, Denver, Boston College, and James Madison rounding out the top five.

The Dukes conclude the regular season on April 29 against East Carolina.

Jankowski named AAC Attack Player of the Week

Senior Tai Jankowski took home the Player of the Week honors from the American Athletic Conference for the third time this season.

The attacker scored five goals, a career high, to go with an assist in Saturday’s win at Rutgers.

Jankowski is averaging nearly three goals per game, good for fourth in the AAC.

