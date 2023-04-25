JMU’s Ukwu entering transfer portal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Ukwu made the announcement on his Twitter on April 25, saying he would be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Ukwu played 28 games for the Dukes, and recorded 87 total tackles.

You can read his full statement on Twitter, below.

