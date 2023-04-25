Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU’s Ukwu entering transfer portal

Isaac Ukwu announced he is transferring from JMU.
Isaac Ukwu announced he is transferring from JMU.(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Ukwu made the announcement on his Twitter on April 25, saying he would be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Ukwu played 28 games for the Dukes, and recorded 87 total tackles.

You can read his full statement on Twitter, below.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
A view of the Aurora
CHECK IT OUT: Aurora visible Sunday night around the Valley
Ava Killian was last seen in the company of her father, Michael Christopher Killian in Virginia...
Police seek missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack

Latest News

EMU breaks ground on new track and field complex
EMU breaks ground on new track and field complex
EMU breaks ground on new track and field complex
EMU breaks ground on new track and field complex
James Madison defender Elise Fiannaca, foreground, at practice during the 2023 season.
JMU women’s lacrosse ranked No. 5 in latest Top 25 poll
James Madison offensive lineman Brett Davis participates in a drill prior to the start of the...
James Madison football program looks to build toughness heading into summer