Man arrested for sexual assault of girl in Salem

Ronald Miller Jr. Mugshot
Ronald Miller Jr. Mugshot(Salem Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Police have arrested a man for the sexual assault of a girl under the age of 15.

Ronald Eugene Miller, Jr., 20 of Salem, is charged with one count of felony Sodomy and one felony count of Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child.

The girl said she was assaulted April 16 by a man she had befriended at a business, and she indicated the assault took place in the woods in the 700 block of Kesler Mill Road.

Miller is being held without bond at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 540-375-3083.

