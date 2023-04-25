Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Murder charge filed after man found dead in burned car

Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested after remains were found in a burning vehicle in Bedford County, according to the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The victim was identified as Ethan Bert of York, Pa. He was “approximately 20 years of age,” according to CA Wes Nance.

According to the commonwealth’s attorney, police in Florida arrested 29-year-old Joseph Walker of Roanoke City, and charged him with second-degree murder.

“The extradition process has begun and I expect Mr. Walker to be back in Bedford County no later than the middle of next week,” according to Nance.

Nance says, “This is an ongoing, and multifaceted, investigation. I would encourage anyone who has pertinent information to contact the Bureau of Investigations of the Virginia State Police in Salem or this office.”

Bert and Walker are believed to have known each other.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
A view of the Aurora
CHECK IT OUT: Aurora visible Sunday night around the Valley
Ava Killian was last seen in the company of her father, Michael Christopher Killian in Virginia...
Police seek missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Staying cool
A parent in Ascension Parish claims the school system is not doing enough to honor her deceased...
Mom claims school not doing enough to honor deceased son at upcoming graduation ceremony
Dry spring could lead to headaches for Valley farmers
EMU breaks ground on new track and field complex
EMU breaks ground on new track and field complex