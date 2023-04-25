Murder charge filed after man found dead in burned car

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested after remains were found in a burning vehicle in Bedford County, according to the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The victim was identified as Ethan Bert of York, Pa. He was “approximately 20 years of age,” according to CA Wes Nance.

According to the commonwealth’s attorney, police in Florida arrested 29-year-old Joseph Walker of Roanoke City, and charged him with second-degree murder.

“The extradition process has begun and I expect Mr. Walker to be back in Bedford County no later than the middle of next week,” according to Nance.

Nance says, “This is an ongoing, and multifaceted, investigation. I would encourage anyone who has pertinent information to contact the Bureau of Investigations of the Virginia State Police in Salem or this office.”

Bert and Walker are believed to have known each other.

