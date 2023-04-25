OSHA investigating Staunton Lowe’s after employee dies

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Occupational Safety and Heath Administration is investigating a reported incident at the Lowe’s store in Staunton after the death of an employee.

The Staunton Police Department said they were called to the store on April 23 at around 8:30 p.m., but that they weren’t investigating the incident as a criminal matter.

A spokesperson with OSHA confirmed that a piece of equipment fell on an employee on April 23.

Lowe’s gave the following statement to WHSV on April 25:

“We are devastated by his death, and our thoughts are with his family. We are making counseling available for our associates, and Lowe’s is currently assisting local authorities with their investigation.”

