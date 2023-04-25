Draw Your Weather
OSHA investigating Staunton Lowe’s after employee dies

Lowe's Home Improvement Store
Lowe's Home Improvement Store(Source: NBC)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Occupational Safety and Heath Administration is investigating a reported incident at the Lowe’s store in Staunton after the death of an employee.

The Staunton Police Department said they were called to the store on April 23 at around 8:30 p.m., but that they weren’t investigating the incident as a criminal matter.

A spokesperson with OSHA confirmed that a piece of equipment fell on an employee on April 23.

Lowe’s gave the following statement to WHSV on April 25:

“We are devastated by his death, and our thoughts are with his family. We are making counseling available for our associates, and Lowe’s is currently assisting local authorities with their investigation.”

This is a developing story, and we will share more information once we learn more.

