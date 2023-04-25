Rockingham County Schools looking to add electronic key card entry in the next year

Draw Your Weather
By Colby Johnson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A big security improvement will be coming to Rockingham County Public Schools in the next year. This summer the school division will begin looking into installing an electric key card entry system at all of its schools.

“Because it’s networked, on a computer you can determine who has access during what times to what doors in the building. It allows for pretty fine-grained access control,” said RCPS Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl.

The system would take time to implement but the school division will begin looking at vendors for the project in the coming months. The key card system would have a number of benefits like improved security and more convenient management of building access.

“There are lots and lots of keys that are distributed and managing that can become a pretty big headache. So one of the solutions to that is to have a key card system where you have a card you can swipe at the door,” said Scheikl. “For example, if an employee is leaving you don’t have to chase them down for all their keys that they may have you can simply inactivate the card, you can also reassign who can go in through which door.”

Scheikl said in rare cases this can be an issue because there may not be a full list of how many people have the key to a certain door. For instance, oftentimes AAU and Rec basketball coaches are giving keys to be able to practice in school gyms on weekends.

In addition to the more efficient access authorization, the key card system would also prevent accidental slip-ups like doors being left open.

“There will likely be different features available from different vendors so we’ll have to really specify what exactly we’re looking for but those are some of those things so no more doors propped open and no more doors unlocked where someone could potentially walk into the building through an unlocked door,” said Scheikl.

Installing an electronic key card system would require the rekeying of many school doors.

“A determination of how many doors we actually will allow for external access. There are so many doors in a building that they’re not necessarily all going to be outfitted like that but we need to determine who needs access to what doors,” said Scheikl.

The one-time cost for the installation of the project is around half a million dollars. Scheikl said that the key card door system will likely be purchased by using previously unspent funds that the county has earmarked for capital improvement projects in schools.

“We had talked about whether we should include that in the budget (the 2023-24 fiscal year) that would have meant cutting half a million dollars elsewhere. So with the state budget still in flux, we decided to focus on things that really need to happen now,” said Scheikl.

The project will likely take most of the next school year to install.

