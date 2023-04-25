Skateboard community push petition to stop steel ramps in Westover Park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Steel ramps are part of the original plan to help Westover Skate Park meet modern needs, but users of the amenity expressed that is a bad idea for multiple reasons.

“It’s dangerous, it’s loud, it’s hot here on the edges cut you the the ramp itself can become hot is a frying pan in the summertime when you’re sliding down there with your shirt off, it’s pretty miserable,” Avid Skateboarder Paul Somers said.

Harrisonburg is using $475,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to renovate Westover Skate Park.

Skateboarders feel that the choice to build steel ramps is a slap to the face. Skateboarders feel they didn’t get a say before arrangements were made but Harrisonburg’ Communication Director, Mike Parks shared with WHSV that the city did have conversations with skate park patrons about the project.

Both sides agree that an improvement needs to happen.

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation wants to recreate Westover state park to the best they can be. The people who will actually utilize the park want the safety level to be just as great as the appearance.

What skateboarders really want is a concrete park because it is durable. Petitioners against the ramp want to better the Westover’s final product since there’s not many places to practice shredding.

“Everything is mimicked from street skateboarding spots. Nowadays, with a Park twist, put on it to make it a skate park that everyone can enjoy from people that not only to skateboard, but he will BMX or children, who ride scooters or anyone I just want to go be at a park,” Wonder Skate shop Owner Jesse Hammer said

Westover Skate Park has been around since 2003. Authors say the push for the petition is so people can still use the new design just as long.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.