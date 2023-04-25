Staying cool

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds and pleasantly cool for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy and cool for the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies throughout the night. Very chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s. Widespread frost overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Frost to start the day. Partly cloudy and quite chilly for the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a weak cold front. A very isolated shower, most stay dry. Clearing late day, highs in the low to mid 60s. Cloudy and cool to start the evening as temperatures fall into the 50s. Decreasing clouds throughout the evening and overnight, eventually turning partly cloudy. Chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Some sun to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy by the afternoon and still on the cooler side with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Cloudy and into the 50s for the evening with showers moving in with our next system. Stay tuned on timing. Turning chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Likely fog.

Two systems looks to bring rain to our area late week and over the weekend. Stay tuned for rain timing.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, fog and showers. Cool as temperatures stay in the 50s. Showers likely for most of the day. High potential for a washout so we’ll keep you updated on timing. Showers likely continue into the evening. A cool evening with temperatures in the 50s. Chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to start the day and cool as temperatures rise into the 50s. Lingering showers possible but a washout Saturday not expected right now. Staying cloudy for the day and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and cloudy. Potential for a washout Sunday with another system. A cool day with the clouds and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Partly sunny for the day and cool, highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

