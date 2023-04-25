Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Teen reported missing from Mount Sidney, police say

Mr. Hooke’s whereabouts are unknown.
Mr. Hooke’s whereabouts are unknown.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT SIDNEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teen who allegedly ran away from home.

According to the ACSO, Timothy Jayden Hooke was last seen at his house in Mount Sidney on April 24, and was reported missing by a family member.

Here are some details about Hooke from the ACSO:

  • White Male
  • 15-years old
  • 5′08″
  • 150 lbs.
  • Black Hair
  • Blue Eyes

If anyone has any information about this, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
A view of the Aurora
CHECK IT OUT: Aurora visible Sunday night around the Valley
Ava Killian was last seen in the company of her father, Michael Christopher Killian in Virginia...
Police seek missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack

Latest News

Harrisonburg Public Works looking to fill more spaces in the city with pollinator plants
Harrisonburg’s Pollinator Program buzzing as planting season kicks off
Ronald Miller Jr. Mugshot
Man arrested for sexual assault of girl in Salem
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Staying cool
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Murder charge filed after man found dead in burned car