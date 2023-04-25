Teen reported missing from Mount Sidney, police say

MOUNT SIDNEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teen who allegedly ran away from home.

According to the ACSO, Timothy Jayden Hooke was last seen at his house in Mount Sidney on April 24, and was reported missing by a family member.

Here are some details about Hooke from the ACSO:

White Male

15-years old

5′08″

150 lbs.

Black Hair

Blue Eyes

If anyone has any information about this, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

