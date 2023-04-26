3 people charged with neglect at assisted living facility in Powhatan

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Three people face neglect charges after a complaint at an assisted living facility in Powhatan.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Department - working with the Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the Department of Adult Services - completed an investigation this month after a family member said a resident at the Essene Home had been left at a hospital.

“It was the son of one of the residents there who made a report that his father had been dropped off at a hospital and was denied entry back into the Essene Home,” Detective Danny Joyner said. “That’s when they called the son, who was an over-the-road truck driver who had to come in off the road to pick the father up to try and find him placement.”

The Essene Home on Worsham Road cares for people with intellectual disabilities, mental health disorders, Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Joyner said the living facility, which housed nearly 30 people, took the resident to the hospital because they acted out.

He believes it may be due to the resident not being on their medication.

He said it’s a similar situation in a second incident the owner is being charged for.

“A younger patient was acting out doing certain things, so they end up calling law enforcement to come out, and we eventually took her into emergency custody, took her to the hospital to get her evaluated, which turned into a temporary detention order to get her placement,” Joyner said. “At that point, the Essene Home did not want her back either.”

“Every home in the state abides by that,” Clarence Lewis, the owner of Essene Home, said. “If you assault somebody, they don’t take you back. I mean, does that make any sense to you.”

Lewis said he’s puzzled as to why he’s being charged for this.

He said in both instances, a resident physically harmed someone and cites a state code that allows a facility to discharge a resident if they threaten others.

“The first client they never took to the hospital, he assaulted another resident, we called them [police], and they left him here to our own,” Lewis said. “They wouldn’t take him to the hospital.”

Lewis said in the second incident; the resident hit an employee in the face because the resident refused to take their medication.

He said all residents were asked to sit in their rooms with the doors locked until police responded.

Joyner said, however, through the investigation, medication wasn’t being refilled.

“Working with the pharmacy and everything where they go to get their medication, I found all this evidence that none of these medications were being renewed,” Joyner said.

When asked about the claim, Lewis said the resident had only been at the facility for two weeks, and there was a mix-up to where their medication was being sent.

“Because she was new, I can’t speak for the pharmacy. All we know is we got documents that the pharmacy just accidentally sent to the wrong address. How that’s our fault? I don’t know,” Lewis said.

He said for now, he is prepared to fight the charges in court.

“I’m going to fight it; I mean, it makes no sense,” Lewis said. “We have to get these people out, I’m told by the state of Virginia through my regulations, and if I don’t do that, I’m going to get cited by the state. So I guess my decision is whether I get cited by the state or charged by the police department because we don’t have any other option.”

The investigation resulted in charges against Lewis, Karen Fitzgerald, the manager and her husband, Daryl Fitzgerald.

All three were charged with two counts of abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults, a class 1 misdemeanor, and an initial court date of April 27.

