Community garden expanding in Staunton

By Jacob Fife
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A community garden in Staunton will be expanding, which will allow the organization to harvest an estimated 5,000 pounds of additional organically grown produce this growing season. Jones Gardens in Staunton announced it is expanding its community garden this spring,

The expansion site is on Montgomery Avenue, just across from the entrance to Montgomery Hall Park and adjacent to its primary garden at the corner of Peck Street and Montgomery Avenue. Jones Gardens expects to plant more than 20 varieties of vegetables at the expansion site.

The expansion will also support the organization’s food delivery program for seniors. Jones Gardens was working with the city of Staunton to codify a community garden ordinance and receive approval for its expansion site.

“Now that the ordinance has been adopted (March 2023) and the site has been approved, we’ve sprung into action,” said Naomi Jones, founder of Jones Gardens. “This will be another unique, beautified plot of previously unused land in the city where our community can work together to grow wholesome, nutritious food for all to enjoy.”

To help with the expansion and long-term operations of both gardens, Jones Gardens has set a fundraising goal of $25,000 this spring and is seeking donations. Community support is critical to secure more materials, supplies, and labor.

“We are so grateful to the Staunton community for being there for us since we opened in 2021, and we can only continue with their ongoing support,” Jones said.

