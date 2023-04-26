Eastern Mennonite University Summer Musical Theater programs return for 2023

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eastern Mennonite University is bringing back their summer musical theatre program. This is the second year of the camp and there will be a junior and senior program for students in 4th to 12th grade.

“In the junior program we do a musical theatre review where we do musical numbers for all sorts of great pieces like “The Little Mermaid”, “The Sound of Music”, anything you would know from your favorite Broadway hits. In the senior program we do a major musical theatre performance and this year we are doing The Adams Family,” co-director Justin Poole explained.

University juniors Thaddeus Jackson and Hannah Landis will work along side Justin Poole to lead the program.

Jackson says being a leader for the camp is a good opportunity as a student at EMU.

“One of my friends always says you need two things, to be a mentor and a mentee. With this experience you get both. You get the guidance of Justin who has his DMA in theater, a mentor. Then you get to be the mentor with some of these high school and middle school kids,” Jackson explained.

“This has been a wonderful opportunity for them to make and build relationships that are lasting way beyond our theatre space,” Landis explained.

You don’t have to have prior experience to participate in the program. There is also a tech portion for students who are interested in learning the behind the scenes action. Auditions for the senior program are on April 29.

The junior camp is from June 26 to July 15 and the senior program is from July 24 to August 13.

The cost for the junior program is $1,000 and the senior $1,200. Program leaders say one thing they have kept in mind is making sure this program is accessible to everyone. If you are interested in learning more about partial or full scholarships email summermusical@emu.edu.

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.