Four-run eighth inning propels Virginia Tech over James Madison

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Tech defeated James Madison 7-5 on Tuesday night 7-5 at English Field Atlantic Union Bank Park.

After trailing 3-0, James Madison scored five unanswered runs, which included two in the sixth and seventh innings.

However, the Dukes pitching faltered, surrendering five walks in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Hokies scored four runs to take a 7-5 lead.

JMU was led by Mike Mancini who went 2 for 5 with 2 RBI. Kyle Novak went 4 for 4 and an RBI.

The Dukes continue their road trip this weekend with a 3-game series at Appalachian State.

