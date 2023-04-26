Draw Your Weather
Harrisonburg Innovation Hub still gearing for move into Wetsel building

By Cora Dickey
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Plans are progressing for the Harrisonburg Innovation Hub settle into the Wetsel building.

City officials are excited for the space to thrive in entrepreneurship again.

“You don’t see a big demand for large office spaces right now, so this provides the opportunity for business to have a smaller footprint. They can operate in there and mingle with other businesses and you get that synergy,” Harrisonburg’s Economic Development Director Brian Shull said.

$4.5 million was invested in this project, so efforts are being made for it to be fully utilized.

“They’re redesigning the layout to fit their goal to have about 60 private offices, quite a few coworking spaces, conference rooms, an outdoor deck — a lot of new areas that will need some renovation work,” Shull said.

Harrisonburg Innovation Hub acquired the space this past October. Organizers expressed that Wetsel Seed was the ideal spot for everyone interested from startup companies to the area’s colleges and universities, including building more walking traffic with all of the businesses.

The expected opening date is early 2024.

