JMU students protest Liz Wheeler transgenderism event on campus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday hundreds of students at JMU gathered on the quad to protest a speaking event being held on campus. The event called ‘The Ideology of Transgenderism’ hosted conservative media personality, Liz Wheeler.

Wheeler is a former OANN host who now hosts a podcast called ‘The Liz Wheeler Show’ where critics say she has pushed anti-transgender and LGBTQ messages. Students in protest of the event said that the university should not be providing platforms for hate speech.

Those who opposed Wheeler coming to campus said that hosting her is aiding and abetting in the dehumanization of queer individuals. They say that she pushes violent rhetoric toward trans people and the LGBTQ community at large.

“As a trans student myself some of the stuff that Liz Wheeler has been saying online and in previous talks she’s given has been disturbing. It’s upsetting and I know that a lot of students, trans students and otherwise feel the same as me,” said Ken Kensky, one of the student organizers of the protest.

The event was hosted by the Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter at JMU. The organization said that hosting Wheeler was about making sure conservative voices are heard on campus and not spreading hate speech.

“People can spew that any way they want of who is really hateful and stuff like that because who can define who is really hateful? We can define people on the left are hateful, people on the left can define people on the right are hateful, it shouldn’t be that way. With that people should just sit and have a peaceful discussion about what is going on and whether they agree or disagree at least they learned something from it,” said JMU YAF Chairman Parker Boggs.

Boggs said that for both those in support and in protest of Wheeler, it is important to protect free speech.

“I am a big stickler on the First Amendment, that is one of the principles of YAF and a part of YAF is going along with the Constitution. She has the absolute right to speak on campus no matter the issue at hand,” he said. “I think people who are peacefully protesting, that’s fantastic for them exercising their first amendment right to do so if they will let us exercise our first amendment right inside Festival”

The organizers of the protest said that free speech is important but believe that Wheeler uses hate speech which they said is over the line.

“There should be freedom of speech, when it becomes a concern is where there is a question of hate speech or speech that’s inciting violence. I know that a lot of my trans friends are particularly scared about this speaker ‚they’re scared it’s going to bring out people who are violent against the community,” said Kensky.

While JMU did not host the Liz Wheeler event students in protest were critical of the university for allowing it to happen. WHSV reached out to JMU for comment on Wednesday and University Spokesperson Mary-Hope Vass sent the following statement in response:

As a public institution of higher education, James Madison University is committed to the free exchange of ideas and speech, as protected in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. For our community, this means that the university cannot prevent or censor protected speech on our campus.

Regardless of whether events are led by student organizations or hosted by the university, it is important to foster a community that allows for respectful discourse and debate and creates an environment for learning and intellectual pursuits.

While it may be difficult at times, we all carry responsibilities to allow one another to exercise rights to speak freely in a responsible way. JMU values each member of our community. We offer a variety of resources to help provide support to our community members as needed.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.