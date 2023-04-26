Draw Your Weather
JMU women’s field hockey joining MAC in 2024

JMU Field Hockey
JMU Field Hockey(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Apr. 26, 2023
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced today that James Madison University will become an affiliate member of the league for women’s field hockey, beginning with the 2024-25 academic year.

“I am pleased to welcome James Madison University as an affiliate member in women’s field hockey beginning with the 2024 season,” said MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon A. Steinbrecher. “JMU has a rich field hockey tradition and will strengthen the league. I look forward to their entrance and the development of new rivalries in this sport.”

The Dukes have compiled an overall record of 584-405-36 (.587), have won four conference championship titles and have made a total of nine NCAA appearances – which includes a National Championship in 1994. A total of 26 student-athletes have been recognized as All-Americans.

“I’m excited for Head Coach Christy Morgan and our student-athletes that JMU field hockey has found a home in the MAC as an affiliate conference member,” JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said.

The Dukes will compete again as an independent program in 2023, prior to joining the MAC in 2024.

“We are so excited to be accepted into the MAC! It’s a conference with amazing coaches and great programs,” added JMU Head Coach Christy Morgan.

