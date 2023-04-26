Man arrested on domestic assault charges after Campbell County standoff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rustburg man was arrested on assault charges in Campbell County Tuesday night, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they responded at 9:001 p.m. to the 600 block of Lone Jack Road for a report of domestic assault and tried to make contact with a man who had barricaded himself in a home.
The man was identified as 37-year-old Brenton Byers.
The Campbell County Crisis Negotiation Team responded, and after several hours of negotiations and a tactical response, Byers was arrested.
Byers was charged with two counts of domestic assault and battery, two counts of abduction, and one count of brandishing a firearm.
