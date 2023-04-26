Massanutten Regional Library celebrates ‘National Library Week’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - April 23-29 is recognized as ‘National Library Week’, with each day dedicated to the people and programming that bring communities together around the country and the Shenandoah Valley.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association and is observed in libraries across the country each April.

Some designated themes include ‘Right to Read Day’, National Library Workers Day’, and ‘Library Outreach Day’, which recognizes professionals who meet library patrons where they are by taking community programming like story times and presentations to the public.

Massanutten Regional Library is inviting the community to visit any of its seven branches throughout the week for events centered around the celebration of the written word.

MRL director Zachary Elder says whether visiting in-person or virtually, there are many ways you can celebrate this week or throughout the year.

“Take out a library card if you’re new to the area, come and take in a story time if you’re a parent. Just visit your library and ask us what we have new cause there’s something new every week and every month at the library,” Elder said.

MRL will be ending National Library Week with the Rocktown Author Festival, which gives community members the opportunity to meet local authors and learn what goes into their work.

You can find more information on MRL’s National Library Week events and other happenings by visiting their website.

