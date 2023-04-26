Nine arrested on drug distribution charges in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Nine people were arrested in a narcotics roundup in Bedford County April 13, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.
The department says the people arrested were indicted on charges that varied from Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substances to Schedule I or II Controlled Substances.
The following people were arrested:
Marc Miller- 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II.
Ian Woodroof – 3 counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II.
Merky Kiser – 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II.
Scott Hann – 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II.
James Craig – 4 counts of Distribution of Schedule I or II.
Preston Burns - Distribution of Schedule I or II.
Jamie Floyd - Distribution of Schedule I or II.
Skylar Rae – Possession of Schedule I or II.
Jessica Kirsche- Possession of Schedule I or II.
