One year since the Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been one year since a tornado touched down in Augusta County, traveling from Fishersville to Waynesboro. Although it was only on the ground for eleven minutes, it was rated an EF-1 with winds of 90 MPH, and it caused destruction for several miles.
It was a lone supercell from a storm that led to hail and wind damage in Augusta County on April 26, 2022. Those affected by the storm have picked up the pieces but the memory of that storm isn’t fading from memory.
“I had two paper lanterns on the porch and when the wind got up, I went out to take them in and as soon as I set them down, and came back out, all the top of the barn had swept through my porch taking out my columns up against my car and debris was everywhere.” homeowner Judy Hevener said.
Hevener’s barn on Tinkling Spring Road was obliterated by the storm, but she’s moving forward after the storm.
“My stepdaughter and I own the property together and we’ve had time to accept what has happened and make decisions about how to go forward. We do tend to see it as more of a blessing than we did. Every time the wind gets up and it gets a little crazy, we get a little bit scared again.” Hevener said.
The tornado didn’t cause any deaths or injuries, but it did cause an estimated $200,000 of damage. Many strawberry crops were heavily damaged by the hail.
There was a severe thunderstorm warning with this storm but there was no tornado warning. With the challenges in our area with radar, there may not always be a warning. The tornado was not really detected by radar because it was likely caused by a strong downdraft from the hail or from the rear-flank downdraft with the storm. Meaning, the rotation was ‘shallow’ and closest to the ground.
VIDEO
Video of the tornado taken by Carrie Davis
HAIL
Hail ranged from pea size to 1.5″ in diameter. It covered the ground in many areas in Augusta county, even before the tornado started its path
STORM SURVEY
