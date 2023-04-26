One year since the Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been one year since a tornado touched down in Augusta County, traveling from Fishersville to Waynesboro. Although it was only on the ground for eleven minutes, it was rated an EF-1 with winds of 90 MPH, and it caused destruction for several miles.

It was a lone supercell from a storm that led to hail and wind damage in Augusta County on April 26, 2022. Those affected by the storm have picked up the pieces but the memory of that storm isn’t fading from memory.

“I had two paper lanterns on the porch and when the wind got up, I went out to take them in and as soon as I set them down, and came back out, all the top of the barn had swept through my porch taking out my columns up against my car and debris was everywhere.” homeowner Judy Hevener said.

Hevener’s barn on Tinkling Spring Road was obliterated by the storm, but she’s moving forward after the storm.

“My stepdaughter and I own the property together and we’ve had time to accept what has happened and make decisions about how to go forward. We do tend to see it as more of a blessing than we did. Every time the wind gets up and it gets a little crazy, we get a little bit scared again.” Hevener said.

The tornado didn’t cause any deaths or injuries, but it did cause an estimated $200,000 of damage. Many strawberry crops were heavily damaged by the hail.

There was a severe thunderstorm warning with this storm but there was no tornado warning. With the challenges in our area with radar, there may not always be a warning. The tornado was not really detected by radar because it was likely caused by a strong downdraft from the hail or from the rear-flank downdraft with the storm. Meaning, the rotation was ‘shallow’ and closest to the ground.

VIDEO

Video of the tornado taken by Carrie Davis

Wow! Video from Jenny Smith in Fishersville today of the tornado.

Now the videos are rolling in.... pic.twitter.com/5Q7iRciPM2 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 27, 2022

HAIL

Hail ranged from pea size to 1.5″ in diameter. It covered the ground in many areas in Augusta county, even before the tornado started its path

Here is the hail track through Augusta county. We had accumulating hail in the Fishersville area

Photo: Jimmy Lyons pic.twitter.com/30rR6sRMk7 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 26, 2022

STORM SURVEY

One of the key pieces of evidence in the tornado-

Two boards driven into the ground facing different directions pic.twitter.com/phhcz0JO4S — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 28, 2022

So the reason the Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado was rated an EF-1 was they found damage to that magnitude in 2 locations.

That damage in both spots large, hardwood trees

The barn I showed yesterday was EF-0 damage pic.twitter.com/qx3huBadlW — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 28, 2022

A storm survey NWS conducted in Augusta County, VA and the City of Waynesboro confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred yesterday afternoon. See PNS for details: https://t.co/erfVS8Hl77 pic.twitter.com/L2Nd35S4SM — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 28, 2022

