Owner of Rask Florist in Staunton appears in Court

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Luanne Goodloe, owner of Rask Florist appeared in Staunton District Court on April 26.

Goodloe is facing felony charges of embezzlement and obtaining money on false pretenses. Goodloe had moved her florist to a building on Springhill Road, after the store in Downtown caught on fire in February of last year.

Goodloe was charged in January after the owner of the new building had reported his equipment was missing and put up for sale.

The hearing was wrapped up in just a few minutes as the case will be moved to the circuit court for trial.

As of right now there is no date set .

