Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Police: Man wanted for forcing several young girls into vehicle, sexually assaulting them

Police in Tennessee say a man is wanted for abducting and assaulting several young girls in the...
Police in Tennessee say a man is wanted for abducting and assaulting several young girls in the South Memphis area.(Rob Byron's Images via Canva | File image)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis police are seeking information on a possible serial abductor.

WMC reports police are investigating recent incidents where young girls are being sexually assaulted by a man who is approaching them while they are walking.

Police say they have several open investigations in neighborhoods in the South Memphis area.

Memphis police say a man in his early 20s in a dark SUV appears to be the suspect. He is reportedly approaching young girls and forcing them into his vehicle.

More than once, the victim in these cases has been sexually assaulted.

Officials say one of these instances happened on April 13 when a young girl told them that she was taken against her will while walking near Hamilton Elementary School, about 10 minutes outside of downtown Memphis.

According to police, she was sexually assaulted by the abductor.

“It’s unsafe and it’s really scary. I will be on the lookout,” said parent Laverne Williamson. “You can let your guard down and now we have to pick it back up.”

In March, Memphis Shelby County Schools told parents that a man had been driving around the area attempting to pick up students against their will.

Officials say they believe the incidents are connected and are seeking the public’s assistance.

“We are asking our families and community to continue to assist us by being extra eyes and ears,” said Memphis Shelby County Schools Superintendent Toni Williams. “We must unite and work together to keep our children safe.”

Those with any further information have been urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowe's Home Improvement Store
OSHA investigating Staunton Lowe’s after employee dies
The story of the 1964 UFO landing, and top secret government investigation.
VIDEO: The story of the alleged 1964 Fishersville UFO landing and the chaos that ensued
Mr. Hooke’s whereabouts are unknown.
Teen reported missing from Mount Sidney, police say
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Human remains were found after a vehicle fire was extinguished in Bedford County... 4.18.23
Murder charge filed after man found dead in burned car

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’
Under oath, writer E. Jean Carroll took the stand in a New York courtroom and said Donald Trump...
E. Jean Carroll testifies in Trump civil lawsuit
FILE - James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Heaps, a...
Ex-UCLA gynecologist sentenced to 11 years in sexual abuse case
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Judge blocks Missouri rule limiting transgender health care
Tennessee 3 lobby Congress
Tennessee Three lobby Democrats, Republicans on Capitol Hill