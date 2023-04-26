Riverfest is this Saturday in Waynesboro

Draw Your Weather
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -This Saturday is Riverfest, an annual event that takes place at Waynesboro’s Constitution Park.

It has been an annual event since 1997.

Amanda Nicholson, president of the Board of Directors for Riverfest, said the event will offer a wide variety of programs and exhibitors for people of all ages.

Nicholson said that this event will go from 10 a.m. until 4:30pm.

“We really like to draw attention to the river and just the beauty that it brings and the important part of the community that it is.” said Nicholson.

Nicholson said that they try to draw awareness of how people can effect the river and how the river can affect us.

“We definitely try and do a lot of promotion and emphasis on how our human behavior impacts even if we are not standing here by the river our activities at our houses in our yards really all impact the watershed that is here.” said Nicholson.

Nicholson said that this event will happen rain or shine.

